Another Round of Spotty Rain/Snow for Sunday

Saturday evening continues to be cloudy and cold for the entire area, but those in northeast NE into western IA could see scattered snow flurries. Any accumulations should remain under a dusting.
Although Sunday looks to be warmer with highs in the lower 40s, the cloud cover will remain. In the afternoon, more rain or snow chances could arrive but will fight a lot of dry air. Omaha should be warm enough for light rain showers if anything falls.
Monday is warmer with highs in the upper 40s with more cloud cover, a few spot rain showers are possible, although most will stay dry.
A weak cold front comes through on Tuesday bringing in a breeze and knocking down temperatures a few degrees, highs will be in the mid 40s.
Then the warm-up begins by Wednesday, temperatures rise into the middle 50s. For context, the average high temperature for Omaha in early December is in the low 40s.
Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching 60!
Friday continues the warm stretch with highs in the middle 50s, but clouds begin to come back.
There are hints of our next weather system coming in this weekend with a small rain chance, stay tuned for details.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Patchy Fog
Low: 24
SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Rain/Snow
High: 42
MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Small Rain Chance
High: 49
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 45
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)
Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones
Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.