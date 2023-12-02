Another Round of Spotty Rain/Snow for Sunday

Saturday evening continues to be cloudy and cold for the entire area, but those in northeast NE into western IA could see scattered snow flurries. Any accumulations should remain under a dusting.

Although Sunday looks to be warmer with highs in the lower 40s, the cloud cover will remain. In the afternoon, more rain or snow chances could arrive but will fight a lot of dry air. Omaha should be warm enough for light rain showers if anything falls.

Monday is warmer with highs in the upper 40s with more cloud cover, a few spot rain showers are possible, although most will stay dry.

A weak cold front comes through on Tuesday bringing in a breeze and knocking down temperatures a few degrees, highs will be in the mid 40s.

Then the warm-up begins by Wednesday, temperatures rise into the middle 50s. For context, the average high temperature for Omaha in early December is in the low 40s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching 60!

Friday continues the warm stretch with highs in the middle 50s, but clouds begin to come back.

There are hints of our next weather system coming in this weekend with a small rain chance, stay tuned for details.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 24

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Snow

High: 42

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 45

