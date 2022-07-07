Another Round Of Thunderstorms

A flood watch is in effect until 7:00PM tonight. We have a high chance of seeing some areas experience localized flooding due to heavy rain.

The storms this morning are mainly along and south of the I-80 corridor. There is a chance of some of that activity reaching into areas north of I-80. A lot of us will pick up between 1 and 2 inches of rain, with some spots seeing locally higher amounts. Localized flooding is a concern in some spots.

Thursday afternoon will be drier than the morning, but like Wednesday, there will be some spotty rain and storms to dodge. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of humidity and more clouds than sunshine. Some of these storms will include pockets of heavy rain. This will continue the concern of localized flash flooding.

Friday will be a lot drier with only a few isolated showers to dodge. Most of us stay dry as we warm into the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We'll keep some small rain chances in for the weekend, but it looks like most of us stay dry. With drier weather, we're able to start warming back up. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday, then closer to 90 on Sunday.

We'll be in the upper 80s to start the next workweek with a little more sunshine.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wet Morning/PM Storms

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 85

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 86

