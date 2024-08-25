Another very hot day before relief arrives midweek

It was quite hot today! Many of us, including in the Omaha metro, reached 100 for highs with the heat index near 110 for many locations. We continue this hot streak into tomorrow with many making it into the upper 90s to low 100s, with the best chance of 100s in eastern Nebraska. The heat index will be close to 110 again. Therefore, if you plan on being outdoors tomorrow remember those heat safety precautions!

By Tuesday, some relief will arrive in the form of a cold front that will press on through the area. Still, it will be hot with highs in the low 90s. The cold front may pop a few storms Tuesday evening, but most of us stay dry.

We keep the small rain/storm chance around for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

Another cold front arrives Thursday, giving us the best chance for rain/storms during the week. Still, not everyone will see storms. The clouds keep temperatures in the upper 80s.

We end the week more seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s and sunshine returning.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 75

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 98

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storm

High: 91

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

High: 92

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.