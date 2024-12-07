Another warm day on Sunday, but we get colder next week

Today was quite a warm day by December standards. We made it into the 60s, at least tying the record we set last year. Lincoln hit 68, breaking the record of 65 in 1894/1984. On average, Omaha sees about 1 day in December reach the 60s.

We could double that average with two days in the 60s, as we could hit 60 on Sunday. Expect lots of sunshine and a breeze, too.

We start to cool down to begin the workweek, Monday will drop into the upper 40s with some clouds and a breeze.

Winter returns by Tuesday with highs only in the mid 30s and lows in the teens, the wind continues as well. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday evening, but no accumulation is expected.

Wednesday is the coldest day of the week with highs near 30 and lows in the teens.

By the end of the week, we trend back in the warmer direction with highs in the 40s by the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Above Normal

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 58

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler & Breezy

High: 48

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold & Breezy

High: 35

