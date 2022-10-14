We have another cool and windy day on tap today. The wind will be a little lighter today, but still strong, around 35 mph at times. After a lot of morning sunshine, the afternoon brings more clouds. We get a little warmer with highs in the low 60s.

Some frosty areas are possible by Saturday morning as we dip into the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday afternoon looks nicer with highs near 70 and partly cloudy skies, but it will also be breezy with some winds up to 30 mph.

Just as we start to warm up, another cold front arrives. We stay breezy Sunday as the cooler weather starts to blows in. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

The cold air really settles in for the first half of next week! We start Monday just below freezing, then only warm into the upper 40s for the afternoon.

A widespread hard freeze is looking more likely Tuesday morning with Omaha dropping into the mid 20s. For the second day in a row, highs will be in the upper 40s, but at least it will be mostly sunny.

After another hard freeze Wednesday morning, we start to warm back up. Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper 50s, followed by mid 60s on Thursday.

FRIDAY

Increasing Clouds

Windy

High Fire Danger

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frosty Areas

Low: 34

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 59

