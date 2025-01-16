Arctic cold returns: Here's which mornings will drop below zero

Our warm-up continues today! Eastern Nebraska will be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Western Iowa will still be running a touch cooler with upper 30s to low 40s, but that is still a nice improvement.

Temperatures stay above average overnight, dropping into the upper 20s for Friday morning.

A cold front arrives midday Friday, but most cities should still make it into the mid 40s in the afternoon. After a sunny start to the day, we'll start to see more clouds move in from the north in the second half of the afternoon. It will also be a little breezy at times. As the edge of cooler weather starts to move into the region, neighborhoods north of the Omaha metro will likely drop into the 30s pretty quickly late afternoon, followed by the rest of us farther south early in the evening.

Arctic air then starts to flood in from the north overnight. It will be breezy most of Saturday as the colder air keeps blowing in, holding back our highs into the upper teens. There will be a few more clouds along with a few flurries in the sky.

The worst of the cold begins Sunday. We could stay just above zero in the morning, but we only warm up into the upper single digits in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will also still be a little breezy, keeping wind chills below zero all day.

For the first time this season, Omaha will likely dip below zero Monday morning. The frigid weather continues Monday afternoon for the MLK holiday and Inauguration Day. It will be mostly sunny, but we likely fall just shy of double digits again in the afternoon.

We drop below zero again Tuesday morning, but then the worst of the arctic air starts to shift east. This will let us get into the low 20s in the second half of the day with a lot of sunshine.

The recovery will continue Wednesday. We'll be in the low 30s, which is average for January.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 46

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Above Average

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Breezy

High: 46

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 19

