Back to the 70s on Sunday

It will be another cool night with lows in Omaha around 40 degrees. While not as widespread as this morning, parts of northeast NE and western IA could have some patchy frost.

Sunday is warmer than Saturday with highs into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. More patchy frost is possible in northeast NE and western IA Sunday night into Monday morning, but Omaha likely stays above that threshold with highs in the upper 30s.

A cold front on Monday drops temperatures into the low 60s for highs, but we stay sunny and dry.

Tuesday is back to the upper 60s with more sun.

A storm system begins to head our way on Wednesday, providing enough energy for some thunderstorms in the afternoon, although more people stay dry than not. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

A more widespread rain moves in on Thursday, still too early to talk about specifics but Thursday is trending wet. Highs will be in the 60s.

Some lingering showers on Friday as we turn sharply colder with a strong north wind, highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Patchy Frost

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 71

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

