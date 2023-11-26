Below Average temps this week

As everyone goes back to work or school after the holiday weekend, we start off cold with lows in the upper teens. Highs on Monday only reach the upper 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

We make it back into the 40s with more sunshine on Tuesday, but only barely in the 40s.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the coming week with a high of 48, any snow that fell over the weekend that did not melt over the next couple days will be mostly gone by then.

We cool back down into the low 40s for Thursday with an increase in cloud cover.

A storm system might clip southeast NE on Friday, but most if not all of us stay dry with highs close to 40.

We keep the low 40s going into next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 17

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 40

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.