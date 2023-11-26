Below Average temps this week

As everyone goes back to work or school after the holiday weekend, we start off cold with lows in the upper teens. Highs on Monday only reach the upper 30s with a partly cloudy sky.
We make it back into the 40s with more sunshine on Tuesday, but only barely in the 40s.
Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the coming week with a high of 48, any snow that fell over the weekend that did not melt over the next couple days will be mostly gone by then.
We cool back down into the low 40s for Thursday with an increase in cloud cover.
A storm system might clip southeast NE on Friday, but most if not all of us stay dry with highs close to 40.
We keep the low 40s going into next weekend.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 17
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Chilly
High: 38
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Chilly
High: 40
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 48
