Below-Freezing Cold Early Tuesday

Pockets of light rain have moved into the region for the Monday morning commute, but there will be a lot of dry areas too. A few snowflakes could mix in with the rain, but accumulation is not expected.

A few isolated and light pockets of rain linger through the afternoon, keeping us mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be well below average, only hitting the upper 40s.

Skies clear early in the night, and with light winds, will create ideal cooling conditions. This will push Omaha below freezing for the first time this season, so winterize the outside of your home before heading to bed. Omaha will drop into the upper 20s, but cities farther north could hit the low 20s. Even cities south of Omaha could drop slightly below freezing.

After that cold Tuesday morning, mostly sunny skies get us back into the upper 40s for the afternoon with light winds.

The clouds are back Wednesday, giving us another afternoon in the upper 40s.

The sunshine returns for the rest of the workweek, warming us back up... slowly. We get back to the low 50s Thursday. Stronger winds out of the south Friday get us into the mid 50s.

The weekend is looking good, flirting with 60 both afternoons with mostly sunny skies.

