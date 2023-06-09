Better Rain & Storm Chances

Most of the day on Friday will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Cities that stay dry long enough will hit the mid 80s. The second half of the day brings a chance for scattered storms. The storms will move from the north to the south. So, places north of Omaha, and I-80, have a chance of seeing a few storms after 3PM. These storms gradually move closer to the Omaha metro around the 7PM range.

Showers and storms do linger into the overnight hours. They become a bit more isolated closer towards the start of Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s by the start of the day.

A cold front moves in from the north Saturday. This will bring some spotty rain for us to dodge in the morning, but showers and storms become more widespread in the second half of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but most of us will see rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

A few leftover showers and storms could hang around long enough to impact early Sunday plans, but they won't be widespread by any means. Overall, Sunday will be a lot more comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and a bit of a breeze.

Monday looks to be dry and mostly sunny. We warm back to 80 degrees in the afternoon.

We keep warming up into the middle of next week with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 80s with a small chance for some rain to hit your backyard.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms Early

Low: 64

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 80

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 75

