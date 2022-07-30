Big Time Heat Returns Next Week

Comfortable conditions continue through the rest of the evening with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s with low humidity. Another great evening to spend time outdoors!

Sunday will be the hinge point between the comfortable days previously and the big time heat ahead. The warmer temperatures and higher humidity will be more noticeable on Sunday with highs reaching the low 90s and the humidity returns. There is also a slight chance for a spot storm Sunday afternoon, but this chance is quite low. However, if one is to develop it could be strong with gusty winds possible. Keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans Sunday regardless.

Monday is the beginning of a stretch of hot and humid days, highs will be into the middle 90s with heat index values feeling closer to 100. There is also another chance for an isolated storm during the afternoon, but most if not all will stay dry.

Big time heat comes in Tuesday and Wednesday with both highs reaching the century mark, heat index values could be as high as 105-110 on both days. There will not be much relief overnight as lows only reach the low 80s. Take those heat safety precautions both days and check on the more heat-sensitive.

A "cold front" will slide through Wednesday night into Thursday sparking off a few more isolated storms. Temperatures on Thursday into the weekend only drop from the triple digits into the upper 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain Late

High: 91

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Hot

High: 96

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Hot

High: 100

