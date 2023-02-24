Weekend Warm-Up Looking Good

The cold weather continues today, and cities that saw a fresh coating of snow this morning will have to watch out for some new slick spots. Some of us will squeeze out some late-day sunshine, but highs will only be in the low 20s. Even with lighter winds today, the wind chill will be stuck in the teens most of the afternoon.

Skies continue to clear tonight, and it looks like a very cold start to Saturday with lows barely holding onto the double digits.

Once we get through our cold Saturday morning, our weekend warm-up kicks in! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. We push higher above average Sunday, warming into the low to mid 50s with a few more clouds.

Scattered rain and storms start to move in Sunday evening, becoming more likely in the at night. A couple of these storms could even flare up to strong or severe levels south of I-80, with the potential for some pockets of hail and strong winds. Rain will continue overnight and into early Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be windy and just a little cooler behind the wet weather. Highs will be in the high 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50, and there's a small chance we'll have to dodge some pockets of rain and snow by the end of the day.

We stay near 50 Wednesday with more clouds, but cool into the low 40s on Thursday.

FRIDAY

A.M. Scattered Snow

Late-Day Sunshine

High: 23

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 11

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 47

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Late

High: 53

