Bitter Cold Makes A Comeback

The strong wind doesn't let up just yet this Friday, but things start to dry up. A few of us have the slight potential to see some snowflakes with all the cloud coverage, but it won't be enough for accumulations. Highs reach back down into the mid 20s. Factoring in the wind chill, it will feel closer to 10° this afternoon.

If you have any late Friday night plans and/or early morning Saturday plans, be prepared to bundle up! It will feel closer to the 1°-5° range despite our low temperatures in the mid-teens.

As the strong storm system continues to move away from us, it will leave behind very cold temperatures into the weekend. Saturday looks to bring some much needed intervals of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 20s. Whereas Sunday will be in closing in on the 30° range with lots of sun!

Monday comes in colder with highs held to the low 20s. This will set the tone for the week as we run well below average temperatures even for December. There's a small snow chance for Monday, but most of us will miss it and stay dry.

This pattern looks to hold with cold air likely in place through Christmas.

Our next and larger snow chance is far out but could put a damper on some holiday travel. Looks like we have a chance of snow starting Wednesday and could linger into Thursday. This will bring in even colder weather with a chance of seeing some subzero lows. Of course, we'll continue to keep you updated on this as we get closer to it.

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Windy

Feels Like: 10

High: 25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Chilly

Breezy

Low: 14

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

Feels Like: 10

High: 24

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 30

