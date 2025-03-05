Blizzard exits, but snow returns later in the week

By the Wednesday morning commute, we will be down to a few hit and miss pockets of snow in western Iowa, but the strong wind continues to blow the snow around on the ground. Strong wind gusts can throw a wall of snow at your car with little warning, suddenly making it hard to see, so take it slow if you need to head out.

The wind will very slowly lighten up through the day. Winds will still be around 40 mph during the lunch hour, and they will drop closer to 30 for the evening commute. Along with the wind, it will be colder today with highs in the mid 30s and a lot of sunshine.

The wind will be a lot lighter tonight, but we drop into the upper teens for Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but we warm up into the low 40s. By the late afternoon, some hit and miss rain will start to move into the region, especially in areas north of Omaha.

The scattered rain will start to change into scattered snow Thursday night, which will continue into Friday morning. For now, accumulating snow looks most likely north of Omaha, where 1-3 inches will be possible. The higher totals would likely be for our most northern neighborhoods. Right now, we are going to keep Omaha and south in the 0 to 1 inch range.

Friday afternoon will be breezy and colder with upper 30s.

The sunshine takes over for the weekend, and we start to warm up quickly! Saturday will be in the upper 40s, which is average for early March. Then, we hit the mid 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up continues early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s, and we make a run at 70 on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Blowing Snow

High: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Lighter Wind

Low: 18

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Wintry Mix

High: 43

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Breezy

High: 38

