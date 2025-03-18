BLIZZARD UPDATE: Here's the latest timing, totals, and wind speeds

After enjoying the low 80s Monday, we pull back the heat a little today, but it will still be really nice. We'll be mostly sunny with lighter wind and mid 70s. North of Omaha, some neighborhoods will only make it into the 60s. Farther south, upper 70s to low 80s will be common.

Around midnight tonight, a few spotty showers and storms will start to pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Most storms should stay below severe levels, but a couple of them could squeeze out some hail and some extra wind.

The rain will start changing to snow in northeast Nebraska overnight, and the snow will expand east through Wednesday morning. At the same time, it will start to get windy quickly with speeds picking up to about 40 mph. Most of eastern Nebraska will see the switch to snow by the morning commute, but Omaha could get lucky and stay as rain or a mix of rain and snow. Obviously, if we see the switch to snow during or just before the morning commute, it would start to slow travel down quickly with low visibility.

Snow will expand into western Iowa later in the morning, and all rain will likely be snow by the lunch hour. This is when the heaviest snow could be falling across the Omaha metro. In the afternoon, the wind will be 50-65 mph, and as the snow continues to fall, near whiteout conditions will be possible at times. The combination of strong wind and snow with low visibility is what makes a blizzard a blizzard, not huge snow totals. It will still be very windy during the evening commute, but the snow will start to lighten up late in the afternoon in Omaha and western Iowa. The wind could cause a couple power outages. Farther west, Columbus and northeast Nebraska should see the snow end by the drive home.

Western Iowa will be the last area to see the snow end, which could take until about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The wind will then slowly start to lighten up, but it will still be a bit windy overnight. The snow will be wet and heavy, so once its on the ground, it shouldn't blow around much. The relatively warm weather will also help road crews make fast progress on the roads once the snow ends.

Temperatures will likely be above freezing most of the day, but the snow will be falling fast enough to overcome the melting from the warm ground. Snow totals still look to be highest around the Omaha metro and areas farther north and west, with 2-5 inches likely. There could be some areas that push higher, but it's too hard to say exactly where some of those higher totals will land. Around Plattsmouth and southeast, snow totals will get smaller quickly. Most of far southeast Nebraska, far southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri will see less than an inch of snow. But even in these areas, visibility could be an issue as snow falls.

KMTV Blizzard Snow Forecast as of Tuesday

Thursday morning could still be a bit breezy as spring officially begins! The wind will be lighter the rest of the day. Highs will be near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be in the upper 50s with a lot more clouds and a couple of spotty showers late in the day, but most of us will be dry.

We get some sunshine to mix in with the clouds on Saturday with highs staying in the upper 50s.

Sunday brings another small chance for light rain with more clouds and upper 50s.

The upper 50s continue Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

