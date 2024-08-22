Bracing for the weekend heat and humidity

It's another cloudy morning as rain from central Nebraska moves our way. It is falling apart, but I think we'll still need to dodge some hit and miss rain from the morning into the early afternoon. The second half of the afternoon should bring more sunshine as we warm into the low 80s. If we end up with more rain than expected, it could hold us back in the upper 70s. It will also be a little breezy at times.

We're dry overnight as we cool off into the low and mid 60s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

A lot of us will stay dry Friday, but at any point of the day, there could be a few isolated showers for us to dodge. This keeps us mostly cloudy in the morning and afternoon, but we should still make it into the low 80s. Like Thursday, it could get a little breezy at times.

The summer heat and humidity will kick back in for the weekend. If you're heading to Offutt AFB for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show, make sure you take sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

There will be a few clouds mixed in with Saturday's sunshine, but we will push into the low 90s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter with mid 90s. The humidity will make both days feel over 100. It might not help it feel much better, but at least the wind will be blowing around some.

We slowly pull back the heat early in the next workweek. Monday will be in the low 90s with a few clouds and a small chance for rain.

The small chance for rain continues into midweek with upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Showers Late

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 81

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy and Humid

High: 92

