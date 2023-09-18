Breezy and Warmer Monday

Monday will be breezy and warmer with a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s in Omaha, but a few spots in southeast Nebraska could hit 90. The last of the weekend's wildfire smoke should clear out this morning.

Most of us stay dry overnight, but a few isolated showers likely pop up and survive into the Tuesday morning commute. It will also be warmer than recent mornings, only cooling off into the mid 60s.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. We likely end the day dodging a few more isolated showers.

We stay mostly sunny Wednesday, but cool off slightly, down into the low 80s. We'll hit the low 80s again Thursday with a few more clouds. Late each day, we'll dodge a few isolated showers, keeping most of us dry.

It cools off a little more Friday, down into the upper 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but scattered showers could start to push in at night.

Scattered rain and a few storms look more likely Saturday, which could impact the Huskers game in Lincoln. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

A few leftover showers could still be around Sunday as we drop into the low 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Rain

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain Late

High: 82

