Breezy Start to the Workweek

The weekend wind continues Monday, but it will be a little warmer this afternoon. Omaha will warm into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The wind will be a lighter tonight, and it gets chilly. Omaha will fall into the upper 30s, but cities farther west will be extra chilly. Some spots drop into the mid 30s, which is cold enough for some pockets of frost to form.

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer. Mostly sunny skies help push us into the mid 60s.

The wind will finally be lighter Wednesday, and it comes with a nice warm-up! We'll top out in the low 70s.

Thursday brings a few more clouds, but we manage to push into the upper 70s. Late Thursday, we may have to dodge a few spotty showers.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with low 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but there could be a few showers and storms around Friday night into early Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will also be mostly cloudy with 70s and another chance for rain late in the day. We'll keep a small chance for rain around Sunday with a lot of clouds and upper 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 63

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 37

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 66

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.