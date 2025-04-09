Breezy warm-up continues

There's a few sprinkles around this morning, but most of us will be dry heading into work and school.

The warm-up continues this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with wind speeds of 15-30 mph.

The wind quickly lightens up this evening as more clouds move back in. These clouds will likely squeeze out a few more sprinkles for a handful of neighborhoods tonight through early Thursday morning, but most of us stay dry.

Thursday starts in the mid 40s with a few clouds, but the sunshine will quickly take over for the rest of the day. It won't be as warm, but still nice, with mid 60s.

The wind will be lighter Friday as the sunshine and mid 60s continue.

The wind kicks back in Saturday, but so does the warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine.

It stays breezy Sunday, but we warm up into the upper 70s. There will be a few more clouds, and we've added in a small chance for some light rain. For now, it looks like most of us will stay dry.

We cool off closer to average again to start the next workweek. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

The mid 60s continue Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 46

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 66

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 65

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

