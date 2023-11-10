Breezy with Spot Showers on Veterans Day

Be ready for a cold Friday morning! We'll start in the mid to upper 20s with lots of morning sunshine. Friday afternoon will be less windy with highs in the low 50s.

Clouds will return for the start of your weekend. Veteran's Day will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Most will stay dry. It will be a slightly warmer day, in the mid 50s.

We start another warming trend Sunday, closing out the weekend back in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

It starts to get breezy again early next week,once again, pushing us well above average for temperatures. Monday will be in the mid 60s, followed by upper 60s on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

We'll be in the upper 60s on Wednesday with more sunshine, but things will start to cool off toward the end of the week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

Low: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

Breezy

High: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 65

