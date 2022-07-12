Brief Break From The Humidity

With lower humidity Tuesday, it will be more comfortable, but still very warm, with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

It will be fairly comfortable overnight, cooling off into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

The heat and humidity start to climb higher midweek. Wednesday will get us back to the lower 90s with a lot of sunshine.

We push a little higher into the 90s Thursday as the humidity continues to increase. After a mostly sunny day, a few spotty showers and storms are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday brings a few more clouds with our sunshine, but we still manage to make it into the mid 90s for the afternoon. A few more spotty showers and storms are possible Friday night.

We stay hot over the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Saturday will be partly cloudy, followed by more sunshine on Sunday.

The low 90s continue to start the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 91

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 93

