Brief Warm-Up Begins

The winds will be stronger and out of the south on Tuesday. This southerly wind brings us the fuel we need to see a real warm-up. Highs are closer to average with upper 40s finally making a comeback. This is accompanied by mostly sunny skies and wind gusts nearing 30 mph.

It won't be as cold tonight since our southerly breeze sticks around. We drop into the mid 30s for the start of Wednesday.

With gusts up to 40 mph on Wednesday, our temperatures get even warmer. Much of eastern Nebraska reaches into the lower 60s. This will be unseasonable warmth we haven't seen in quite some time!

Our next system makes an appearance by early Thursday. The timing of this system has sped up a little bit. This means the transition from rain to snow is expected earlier and we will dry out in the late evening hours. We start the morning off with scattered rain showers, before it becomes more widespread. Right now, it looks like the transition to snow will be around lunchtime. It's too early to talk about snow accumulations and other firm details. What we do know is the winds will be gusting up to 50 mph and temperatures plummet after dark. Travel will be impacted greatly.

St. Patrick's Day begins with a chance for some blowing snow. While, the afternoon brings partly cloudy skies. It will be cold with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the mid teens. Winds will still be gusting near 40 mph. Start planning ahead to keep your layers handy if you have evening plans on Friday.

The wind lightens up a bit on Saturday, but it won't be a huge difference. We'll have gusts up to 30 mph, capping our highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday looks to be better with highs in the mid 30s, mostly sunny skies, and a much lighter breeze.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Windy

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Gusty

High: 61

THURSDAY

Rain to Snow

Gusty

Cooler

High: 43

