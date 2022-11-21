Briefly Cooler to Start the Holiday Week

After hitting 50 on Sunday, we pull back on the warmth just a touch. Highs will still be close to average though, in the upper 40s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The wind will be light tonight, and with mostly clear skies, we're able to drop into the low 20s for Tuesday morning.

We rebound nicely Tuesday afternoon with winds back out of the south and a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We stay mostly sunny Wednesday with low 50s.

A cold front arrives early Thanksgiving morning, turning us breezy and cooler for the holiday. Highs will be in the mid 40s with more clouds. For now, we'll keep the rain and snow chances low, but we can't fully rule out the potential yet.

The sunshine quickly returns and winds lighten up for your Friday shopping, but we stay in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer as we push back into the low 50s. Then we dip into the upper 40s for the second half of the weekend.

