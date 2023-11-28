Briefly Warmer Midweek

After a cold start to the week, we start to warm up this afternoon, pushing into the low 40s with a lot of sunshine. Cities west of Omaha will be warmer with mid and upper 40s, but it will be cooler in western Iowa with mid and upper 30s.

We get cold again tonight, but not as bad as the last couple of mornings. Most of us will drop down into the 20s.

The warm-up continues Wednesday with highs just above average. We'll top out near 50 with mostly sunny skies. This will probably be one of the best days in the next week to catch up on outdoor yard work or decorating.

We spend the second half of the workweek cooling off. Thursday will be breezy as the cooler weather starts to blow in, holding us back into the low 40s.

Friday will be even colder with highs in the upper 30s, but it will be mostly sunny.

It starts to get a little warmer again Saturday with low 40s, but there won't be as much sunshine. Sunday will be in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We may have to dodge a few raindrops or snowflakes this weekend, but it doesn't look too promising right now.

We'll push into the upper 40s Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 24

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 42

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.