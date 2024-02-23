Climbing Towards the 70s Through This Weekend

Cooler air returns Friday, leading to breezy winds and daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s, with sunny skies. This is still well above average for this time of year, when we are supposed to have highs near 40 degrees.

This looks to be a perfect weather weekend around Omaha for February! Saturday will be chilly in the morning, but we warm nicely, with mostly sunny and mid 60s. Sunday will be a little breezy, but we warm into the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

For the first time this year in Omaha, we'll make a run for 70 on Monday along with some extra wind and a mostly sunny sky. Omaha's record for Monday is 78, set in 1896.

Things look more active towards Tuesday as a strong cold front moves through the Heartland. While we reach a Tuesday high in the 50s that morning, we wake up on Wednesday to temperatures in the teens!

Along with this cold front, there is a small chance for some rain and snow, but as of now most of this looks to miss Omaha. However, we can not rule out some snow showers on Wednesday morning. If anything occurs, impacts look minor at this time.

This cold weather will be short-lived, as we will be back in the 50s by the end of next week.

Despite the temperature drop by the end of the month, February has been super warm. Depending on how warm we get over the next week February 2024 could make a run for the top 5 warmest February's on record!

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Breezy

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 63

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 66

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.