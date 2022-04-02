Clouds and Spotty Rain Sunday

The night starts mostly clear, but more clouds move in for Sunday morning. We start the day in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but we still mange to make it into the mid 60s for the afternoon. It will be a little breezy at times, with winds around 25 mph. There will also be a few spotty rain showers to dodge, but a lot of us stay dry.
We cool off into the mid 30s for a dry Monday morning commute.
Monday afternoon will be a touch cooler compared to Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
An area of low pressure to our north then takes control of our weather for the rest of the workweek.
We start to get breezy Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a number of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.
The wind continues to blow Wednesday, and we cool off into the mid 50s. A lot of the day looks dry, but scattered rain tries to push in from the north late in the day.
The system will strengthen into Thursday, making for even stronger winds. These will blow in cooler weather from the north, dropping highs into the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
The wind will start to lighten up Friday, but it will still be breezy. With a little more sunshine, we should manage to make it back into the low 50s.
Saturday looks a lot nicer for the spring game! We are looking mostly sunny with highs closer to 60.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 37
SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Rain
Breezy
High: 64
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cool
Low: 34
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Seasonable
High: 59
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
Breezy
High: 63
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or Twitter
Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.