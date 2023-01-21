Cold and Cloudy For Sunday

The snowfall south of I-80 will continue through the evening, exiting the region by tomorrow morning. When the snow is all done, 1-3" will be on the ground south of I-80, much of it staying south of the Omaha metro.

Could be a foggy start in many areas for Sunday, but even when the fog clears the clouds hang around. Temperatures do not get out of the 20s for Sunday, and we fall into the teens overnight.

Clouds stick through Monday, with a few chances for light snow showers during the day, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures barely rise into the 30s during the afternoon.

We climb to near-average temperatures on Tuesday with a high of 35, but clouds remain persistent.

A storm system begins to develop to our south Wednesday, but much of the moisture will miss us. There is a slight chance for snow towards NW MO, but accumulations look low. Highs get to near-freezing.

Snow showers could be few and far between Thursday and Friday as remnant moisture hangs around, but these chances look low. Temperatures will be in the 20s for highs and the teens for lows.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 27

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 33

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 35

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.