The snow is done for the day, and our skies will clear, making for a mostly sunny Thursday, but it will be cold and breezy. We only warm into the upper teens with wind chills barely above zero in the afternoon.

After midnight, light snow will start to move in again, with scattered pockets of snow continuing Friday morning. Any accumulation would stay under an inch, but it could make for some slippery spots during the Friday morning commute. We will drop into the low single digits, pushing wind chills down towards -10 to -15 degrees.

We likely squeeze out some late-day sunshine Friday with highs in the low 20s.

After a cold end to the workweek, the weekend is still looking much better! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. We push above average Sunday, warming into the low 50s with more clouds late in the day.

Scattered rain starts to move in Sunday evening, becoming more likely Sunday night. We could even see a few thunderstorms mix in with the rain, which could linger into early Monday morning.

Monday will be windy and just a little cooler behind the wet weather. Highs will be in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

We will be in the upper 40s heading into the middle of next week.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 18

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow

Low: 3

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A.M. Light Snow

High: 23

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 46

