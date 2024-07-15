Cold Front Bringing Heat Relief and Spotty Storms

The dangerous combination of heat and humidity will continue today. Like Sunday, highs will be in the mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like its between 105-110 late in the afternoon. Continue to take it easy outside and take plenty of breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool.

A cold front arrives this afternoon, then it pushes south through the region this evening. Not only will it provide heat relief, but it will also kick off some isolated showers and storms. These will start to pop up as early as 3 p.m. north of Omaha, but they will become more likely closer to the evening commute. As this point, they would be along I-80. After the evening commute, the spotty storms will be southeast of Omaha and likely end by 9. Most cities will stay dry, but western Iowa will have the best chance of seeing some rain. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging wind being the main concerns.

Overnight, we will cool off into the upper 60s for Tuesday morning.

We start to feel better Tuesday afternoon with mid 80s and lower humidity, but it will still be a bit muggy. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Late in the afternoon, scattered storms will move into areas north of Omaha, then push south towards I-80 in the evening. By the early night, the storms will be south of I-80. The severe threat is low, but a couple of the storms could have some hail or strong wind along with the heavy rain and lightning. There should be a few more storms around compared to Monday, but more than half the region will likely stay dry.

Wednesday looks a lot nicer with low humidity, below-average heat, and a lot of sunshine! Highs will be in the low 80s.

We stay in the low 80s Thursday and Friday with a lot of sunshine.

Late Friday, scattered rain and storms will start to move in, which continue at times Saturday. This will keep temperatures below average Saturday afternoon, near 80 degrees.

Sunday looks drier, and we stay near 80.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

Isolated Storms

High: 95

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered P.M. Storms

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

