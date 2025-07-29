Cold front brings strong storms and heat relief

The dangerous heat and humidity continue today. If you have to be outside, take it easy and stay hydrated. Continue to check on your older neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying cool and safe. Remember, heat is normally the number one weather-related killer in the country each year.

Today will be the last hot and humid day of this stretch of heat. We'll start out the day with lots of sunshine, followed by a few clouds this afternoon. Most neighborhoods along and south of I-80 will make it into the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make Omaha feel closer to 107 by the end of the afternoon. Thanks to a cold front moving in from the northwest, northeast Nebraska will likely only make it into the 80s today.

Late this evening, around 8, a few spotty storms will start to pop up. Storms become more widespread northwest of Omaha early tonight, and the main cluster of storms may not reach the metro until midnight or later. Some of these storms could reach severe levels. Damaging wind will be the most likely problem, which could cause power outages. A handful of neighborhoods could see a few inches of rain, making some brief flash flooding also possible until the drainage system catches up. The storms will weaken overnight as they spread to areas farther southeast.

By the Wednesday morning commute, there will still be some a number of scattered showers around. The bulk of the rain will be in the first half of the day, but there will still be some hit and miss leftover showers around in the afternoon. While still humid, highs will only be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

The humidity will start to fall more Thursday, but you'll probably still notice it. We stay cooler with upper 70s and a lot of clouds.

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but we stay in the upper 70s.

We stay about 10 degrees below average Saturday as the upper 70s continue with some sunshine.

Sunday and Monday will be in the low 80s with at least a small chance for rain.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 95

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 78

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not as Humid

High: 78

