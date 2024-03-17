Cold to Start off the Workweek

A heads up as you head out on Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the teens, so grab the layers. The rest of the day is sunny with a high of 44 by the afternoon. The wind thankfully lightens up for Monday.

Tuesday is the first day of Spring, and it will feel like it. With a southerly wind blowing in warmer weather, Tuesday will see highs in the mid 60s.

Right as we warm up, a cold front Tuesday night brings a return of cooler weather for Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Lows on Thursday morning drop into the low 20s.

There is a small chance of rain on Thursday, but most of us stay dry. Highs on Thursday are a tad warmer in the mid 50s.

More small rain chances come Friday, but they will miss many of us.

Rain is looking more widespread as we head into the weekend, and depending on temperatures there could be some wintry weather mixed in too at times. Highs during the weekend will be in the 50s, lows in the 30s. Stay updated with us as the details become clearer.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 43

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 18

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 63

