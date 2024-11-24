Cold weather arrives to start the holiday week

As the cold front moves through, it creates a stark temperature divide across the area. Falls City and northwest Missouri is in the 60s, Omaha in the low 50s, and northeast Nebraska in the 30s. The temperature will fall to the upper 20s by Monday morning

It will feel much different on Monday with highs in the upper 30s and a strong northerly breeze.

We drop to near 20 Tuesday morning and only rise into the mid 40s by the afternoon.

A storm system will slide to the south on Wednesday, keeping Nebraska and Iowa dry. Wednesday's highs in the Omaha area will be near 40.

We do not get any snow, but we do see colder weather by Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. Overnight, we drop into the teens.

The weekend continues to get colder with highs in the 30s to 20s and lows in the teens. There is also a chance of some snowflakes on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 28

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 38

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Dry

High: 40

