Cold Weather Continues

The clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to plummet into the mid-teens for overnight lows.

Sunday gets a little warmer, but we're still well below average. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

More clouds start to move in Monday, which could give way to a few snowflakes. We stay in the upper 30s.

Tuesday could also bring a few snowflakes to dodge, but we should also see some sunshine. It will be a touch cooler, in the mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 30s Wednesday, which is well below average for the middle of November.

We could end the week even colder with highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 15

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 39

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Very Light Snow Possible

High: 39

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 34

