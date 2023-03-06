Colder start to the workweek.

A cold front arrived last night, sending temperatures back to average to start the workweek. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 40s, which is average for early March. It will also be mostly cloudy, but cities along and south of I-80 have a little better chance of seeing some afternoon sunshine.

We stay a little breezy overnight under mostly cloudy skies, cooling into the upper 20s for Tuesday morning.

The wind won't be as strong Tuesday, but you'll still notice it at times. We hit the mid 40s for a second day in a row. Most of the day will be cloudy and dry, but light rain and snow will start to move in Tuesday night. Cities along and south of I-80 will see mainly rain, but our northern counties have a better chance of seeing some light snow.

The light rain and snow will continue at times Wednesday, but any snow accumulation likely stays up towards Norfolk, Tekamah, and Dension... with less than an inch, if anything at all. It will be a little colder, with highs near 40.

Thursday brings a better chance of higher rain and snow totals. The trend of Omaha and south seeing mainly rain will continue with snow more likely the farther north you go. Omaha will be in the upper 30s with some extra wind.

The chilly and breezy weather continues Friday, but it will be dry with a little bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We stay in the upper 30s this weekend with a lot of clouds as we dodge more light rain and snow.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 46

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 29

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain/Snow Late

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Light Rain/Snow

High: 40

