Comfortable this weekend before storm chances ramp up Sunday evening

The comfortable weather continues this weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and sunshine and clouds. Overnight, the clouds will increase as lows drop to near 60 in Omaha, the upper 50s outside of the metro.

Sunday will be much of the same as Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and light wind. We stay dry for most of the day, but heading into Sunday evening a cluster of showers and storms will move in from the northwest. These storms arrive in northeast Nebraska as early as 7 pm, make it to the I-80 corridor after 9 pm, and into northwest Missouri by midnight. These storms are not expected to be severe. However, a storm could become stronger with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Some sprinkles could be around for the morning commute on Monday, but the rest of Monday looks dry. Clouds in the morning will give away to some sun by the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

Beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms almost every evening and night. Exactly when and where is still uncertain. No day next week looks like a washout, however. Keep checking in with the forecast as we refine the timing for any specific storm chances. The good news is at this time, any severe weather chances with storms next week look low.

Besides the storms, we warm up next week back into the 80s beginning Tuesday and lasting until the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late Evening Storms

High: 77

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Becoming Dry

High: 76

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 80

