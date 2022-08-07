Comfortable Weather Early This Week

A cold front continues to push its way through the area this afternoon, sparking off a few showers and storms along and ahead of it. These will be small and scattered, meaning not everyone will see rain. A few storms could be on the strong side in western Iowa, otherwise no severe weather is expected.

The front is also causing quite the temperature range with nearly a 30 degree difference across the front, once it moves through low temperatures will drop into the mid-60s overnight.

The front moves on by for Monday taking rain chances with it, leaving in its wake comfortable conditions. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with low humidity, making for a pleasant August afternoon.

Tuesday will feature much of the same, but temperatures will bounce back into the upper 80s.

The heat returns on Wednesday with highs back into the 90s, the heat and humidity continue through the rest of the week with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Low Humidity

Low: 66

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not As Hot

High: 83

TUESDAY

Sunny

Still Comfortable

High: 88

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Warming Back Up

High: 94

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.