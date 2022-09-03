Comfortable Weather For Labor Day

After a few days of hot and humid weather to begin September, more September-like weather will be in place through the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s with minimal humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Labor Day looks similar with highs going up just a tad into the middle 80s, but the humidity still takes a backseat. Expect plenty of sunshine as well.

Not much changes going into the workweek, sunshine will be in abundance with highs slowly reaching the upper 80s by late next week. The humidity creeps up a tad as well.

Dry weather will also prevail next week, with no chance of rain in the 7 day.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Mild

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 81

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 84

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.