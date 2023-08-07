Comfortable Weather Monday

After a rainy and cool weekend, temperatures become warmer for Monday as highs rise into the upper 70s to lower 80s with more sunshine.

Tuesday should be mostly dry with highs in the low 80s, although a few of us might see some late-day storms.

A more widespread chance for showers and storms comes on Wednesday, particularly in the first half of the day. This will keep temperatures in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Another chance for a few storms comes Thursday afternoon with a passing cold front, although most of us stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Friday and Saturday look dry with highs in the 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine

Mild

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Evening Storms

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 79

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.