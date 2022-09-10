Comfortable Weather on Sunday

The rain has moved out as expected, providing some beneficial 0.5-1" for most of us! Clouds will slowly move out the rest of the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight tonight. It will be a cool night as we drop into the 40s, a few spots could fall into the lower 40s. Besides some patchy fog over southwest Iowa, most will be clear into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be comfortable with plenty of sunshine and temperatures getting into the 70s.

We begin a slow warming trend once more into next week as highs climb into the upper 70s on Monday, then back into the 80s by Tuesday.

Upper 80s arrive on Wednesday into the later part of the week, luckily the humidity stays away so its manageable.

Our next weather system nears on Thursday, picking up the wind gusts and bringing small rain chances on Thursday. A slightly better chance for rainfall is possible on Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cool

Low: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 75

MONDAY

Sunny

Mild

High: 79

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warming Slightly

High: 83

