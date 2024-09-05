Comfortable weather returning into the weekend

A cold front will push southeast through the region today, kicking off some hit and miss showers. Rain would be most likely in Omaha from the late morning to early afternoon, but most neighborhoods avoid the rain all day. Cooler weather will start to blow in behind the cold front, keeping us in the low 80s this afternoon.

We get cooler overnight, dropping into the mid 50s for a cool and comfy Friday morning.

Friday will be cooler and comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Friday night football games will start in the low 70s, and we cool off into the low 60s by the 4th quarter.

For the second time in a week, Omaha will likely dip into the upper 40s Saturday morning. The afternoon looks great with mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. By kickoff at Memorial Stadium, it will still be in the mid 70s in Lincoln... then cooling off into the mid 60s as the game ends.

After a cool start to Sunday, we start to warm up again. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine to finish off the weekend.

We jump into the upper 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to flirt with 90 degrees into the middle of next week with a lot of sunshine each day.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 75

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 74

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.