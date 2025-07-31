Comfortable weather to begin August

It's been sunny this afternoon with highs in the 70s, but some of that sunshine has been blocked by wildfire smoke blowing in from Utah and Arizona. Most of it will stay high in the sky, but some of it will mix down to us over the next couple of days, lowering air quality a bit. Highs will be in the upper 70s, which is about 10 degrees below average for Omaha. While it will still be muggy, the humidity will be lower than it was yesterday.

Drier air cools off faster than humid air, so we get to enjoy a cooler Friday morning. It will be a good night to open up the windows before bed. The metro will drop into the upper 50s, but parts of western Iowa will be in the mid 50s.

Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with lower humidity, upper 70s, and a lot of sunshine.

Late Friday night and into early Saturday morning, a couple of spotty showers are possible, but most of us stay dry. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and comfy with upper 70s, making for some great weather for the return of the MAHA festival. A couple more spotty showers are possible late Saturday night, but again, most stay dry.

Scattered showers and storms are more likely Sunday, especially in eastern Nebraska, although some of the rain could make it into western Iowa. This will make us mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Most of us will be dry on Monday, and we start to warm up. It will be mostly cloudy with low 80s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with upper 80s.

The upper 80s continue Wednesday with a small chance for rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 58

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 78

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 79

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Scattered Storms

High: 78

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

