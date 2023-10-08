Cool and Dry Start To The Workweek

Another cool night is in store with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to 40 degrees across the area. Some patchy frost is possible in northeast Nebraska into western Iowa.

A cold front on Monday drops temperatures into the low 60s for highs, but we stay sunny and dry.

Tuesday is back to the upper 60s with more sun.

A storm system begins to head our way on Wednesday, providing enough energy for some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

A more widespread rain moves in on Thursday with some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

Some lingering showers on Friday as we turn sharply colder with a strong north wind, highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 40

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Thunderstorms

High: 70

