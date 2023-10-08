Cool and Dry Start To The Workweek

Another cool night is in store with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to 40 degrees across the area. Some patchy frost is possible in northeast Nebraska into western Iowa.
A cold front on Monday drops temperatures into the low 60s for highs, but we stay sunny and dry.
Tuesday is back to the upper 60s with more sun.
A storm system begins to head our way on Wednesday, providing enough energy for some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
A more widespread rain moves in on Thursday with some rumbles of thunder possible. Highs will be in the 60s.
Some lingering showers on Friday as we turn sharply colder with a strong north wind, highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 40
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 62
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 69
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Thunderstorms
High: 70
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or Twitter
Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.