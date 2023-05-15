Cool and Rainy Monday

The Monday morning commute is going to be a wet, rainy, and misty one for some. Areas along and south of I-80 are seeing pockets of light to moderate rain.

We keep the scattered light showers into the afternoon. These do continue to stay mainly along and south of I-80. The rain showers start to disappear closer to the evening commute, but you still might want to check out the radar before hitting the road. Skies will be cloudy all day, capping off our high temperatures in the upper 50s.

The clouds will start to gradually break up in the overnight hours. It will be cool tonight with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday may start off with some clouds but it ends off with a lot of sun. It will feel very nice with temperatures reaching back in the upper 70s and the humidity stays at bay.

It gets even warmer for the middle of the workweek. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and that will put highs the low 80s.

Thursday is looking to be a bit breezy and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and us do have our next chance for seeing some spotty storms. These could linger into the overnight hours into Friday.

Behind the storm system on Thursday, we'll cool down a bit for Friday. Highs struggle to reach into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

This cool-down is brief with temperatures warming back up over the weekend with a whole lot of sunshine.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Cool

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 78

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.