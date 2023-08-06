Cool and Rainy Tomorrow

A Tornado Watch is in effect for our counties north of Omaha until 10pm. Damaging winds, large hail and a spin-up tornado may be possible this evening.

Behind the cold front, an upper-level low will linger and spin, allowing for all-day showers on Sunday. Temps will be cooler and winds may be breezy at times. Highs on Sunday will only reach the middle 70s with northwest winds gusting to 35 mph.

Winds will settle and skies will clear up in time for the start of our next workweek! Monday will be sunny and somewhat mild with lower humidity. Temps will only reach the lower 80s. Some locations may drop in the 50s overnight.

High pressure remains overhead Tuesday, bringing more sunshine with temps in the lower 80s.

Another storm system is expected to pass by mid-week, bringing clouds and rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY

Cloudy Skies

Passing Showers

High: 73

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 61

MONDAY

Sunshine

Mild

High: 80

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Evening Storms

High: 82

