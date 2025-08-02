Cool and smoky weekend continues, though rain is possible Sunday morning

It's comfortable for your Saturday evening with 70s and low humidity. Yet, we still have clouds & wildfire some around that will last through the night. When we wake up Sunday morning, we will be in the low 60s.

There will be a few showers over eastern Nebraska on Sunday morning. How far east they get is in question, but there could be some hit-and-miss showers around Omaha for Sunday morning. The risk for rain tapers off over western Iowa, and we are all expected to be dry by the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cool, around 78.

The sunshine returns Monday as we climb back into the 80s.

Summer returns beginning Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sun.

A few storms could be around on Wednesday, but not everyone sees them. Regardless, highs approach 90 degrees in some neighborhoods.

By Thursday, the 90s become widespread and last into the weekend. Small storm chances also return for the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

High: 78

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 81

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 87

