Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool and smoky weekend continues, though rain is possible Sunday morning

Heating up next week
Cool and smoky weekend continues, though rain is possible Sunday morning
Joseph's 2/2 Evening Forecast
Posted

It's comfortable for your Saturday evening with 70s and low humidity. Yet, we still have clouds & wildfire some around that will last through the night. When we wake up Sunday morning, we will be in the low 60s.

There will be a few showers over eastern Nebraska on Sunday morning. How far east they get is in question, but there could be some hit-and-miss showers around Omaha for Sunday morning. The risk for rain tapers off over western Iowa, and we are all expected to be dry by the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be cool, around 78.

The sunshine returns Monday as we climb back into the 80s.

Summer returns beginning Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sun.

A few storms could be around on Wednesday, but not everyone sees them. Regardless, highs approach 90 degrees in some neighborhoods.

By Thursday, the 90s become widespread and last into the weekend. Small storm chances also return for the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Comfy
Low: 60

SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Hit and Miss Storms
High: 78

MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Warm
High: 81

TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 87

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_Most_Accurate_640x360.jpg

Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast