Cool, Cloudy, and Some Rain Possible for Easter

Overnight, temperatures cool into the 30s with a few spotty showers over northeast Nebraska.

For Easter morning, we look dry and cloudy through the first half of the day. The exception to this is a few sprinkles near the Nebraska-Kansas border. By lunchtime, these sprinkles and light showers expand across the area for the rest of the day. It will not be a washout, but a few pockets of rain are possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 50s.

Another round of rain will move through Monday morning, but we should dry out by the afternoon. Due to the warmer temperatures, this is looking like rain throughout the day. Any wintry weather will stay over South Dakota into Minnesota. Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

50s return for Tuesday alongside sunshine, but it will be windy with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times.

The 50s hold on Wednesday with a lighter wind.

Beginning Thursday, we start to warm up into the low 60s with lots of sunshine.

The 70s make a comeback beginning Friday into the weekend alongside breezy weather.

After Monday, we look dry for the rest of the week. Our next chance for some rain is not until late next weekend at the earliest.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain North

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 54

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 49

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 55

