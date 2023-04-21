Chilly Into The Weekend

Today will be breezy and cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. After a sunny start to the day, clouds quickly take over for the afternoon. Late in the day, we'll have to dodge a few spotty showers, mainly along and north of I-80. This evening, those could even mix in with a few snowflakes.

We get cold overnight, dropping just below freezing in a lot of cities early Saturday morning. If you've already planted some sensitive plants, do what you can to keep them warm or move them into the garage for the night.

We stay cool and breezy Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Our forecast low of 26 Sunday morning would break the current record low of 28 in Omaha from 2013.

The wind finally lightens up Sunday, and we start to warm back up with highs in the mid 50s!

We inch closer to average Monday with low 60s and mostly cloudy skies. There could be a spotty shower, but most of us stay dry.

Tuesday brings a better chance for rain, but mainly for areas south of I-80. Highs will be near 60 with mostly cloudy skies.

Low 60s continue Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY

Increasing Clouds

Isolated Rain Late

Breezy

High: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lighter Wind!

High: 55

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.