Cooler and breezy for storm cleanup Friday

Colder weather is now blowing in on the back side of last night's storm system. This will keep us breezy and cooler today with highs in the mid 50s. While a few sprinkles are possible, most of us stay dry and cloudy.

The wind lightens up tonight, but we get chilly, dropping into the upper 30s for Saturday morning.

Saturday brings more sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. The wind won't be as strong, and it will get a little warmer, into the low 60s.

Easter begins with some hit and miss rain, but I think a lot of our sunrise services and early-morning egg hunts could be dry. Rain then becomes more common from south to north as we go through the late morning and early afternoon. The rain will be fairly widespread in the afternoon and evening. The wet weather keeps us cooler with mid 50s in the afternoon. The rain ends late Sunday night.

We get some sunshine Monday, helping to warm us up to 70 degrees. There could be a few spotty showers around Monday night, but a lot of us will be dry.

We keep at least a small chance for rain around each day through midweek, keeping us mostly cloudy. Tuesday will be in the mid 70s, followed by low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

