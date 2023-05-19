Cooler and Breezy Friday

Wildfire smoke from Canada has moved into the region, which could continue to lower air quality and reduce visibility in some spots at times through at least Friday. Anyone with health issues like respiratory problems should avoid spending too much time outside and avoid any physical activity outside.

Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs reach into the upper 60s.

Overnight into Saturday morning is going to be chilly! Lows reach into the low 40s under mostly clear skies.

We'll spend the rest of the weekend warming up. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with low 80s.

We reach into the mid 80s on Monday with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will also be mostly sunny as the afternoon stays in the mid 80s.

A few more clouds move in midweek, but we keep our stretch of 80s going. Wednesday and Thursday bring our next small chances of rain.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 42

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 76

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.