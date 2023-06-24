Cooler And Windy On Sunday

The storm chance is over for most of our viewing area with the exception of Cass and Adams Counties in western Iowa. Otherwise, it will be a bit breezy and warm through the overnight hours with a low of 63.

It will be cooler and sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 80s, but the winds will stick around with gusts approaching 35mph.

We stay dry but begin to warm back up on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days.

Some storms are possible Wednesday morning, but most stay dry as highs return into the 90s.

A spot storm is possible on Thursday, but most stay dry as well. Highs will be into the middle 90s.

A slightly better chance of storms and showers are possible Friday into next weekend, but no days look like washouts. Highs continue to be in the 80s to 90s.

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated P.M. Storms

Breezy

High: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 83

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

